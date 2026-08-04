Unum Group FY2026 EPS Forecast Decreased by DOWLING & PARTN

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.75. The consensus estimate for Unum Group's current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.38. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is 47.09%.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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