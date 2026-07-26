UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.2325.

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A number of research firms have recently commented on TIGR. Wall Street Zen cut UP Fintech from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on UP Fintech to $7.10 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIGR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jian Liu sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $42,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 62,665 shares in the company, valued at $288,259. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter worth $5,219,000. Sparta 24 Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sparta 24 Ltd. now owns 5,808,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 482,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,855,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,216,229 shares of the company's stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth about $10,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company's stock.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

Shares of TIGR opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. UP Fintech has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.45.

UP Fintech Company Profile

Up Fintech Holding Ltd, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker TIGR, is a China-based financial technology company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its proprietary trading platform. The company's primary offering, Tiger Brokers, enables retail and institutional clients to access global financial markets, including equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and futures across the United States, Hong Kong, China A-shares, Australia, and Singapore.

Founded in 2014 by Zhang Zhen, Up Fintech has focused on developing an intuitive mobile and desktop trading experience, complete with real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and in-app research insights.

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