Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Trading Up 5% After Insider Buying Activity

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 5% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.33. Approximately 168,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 852,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 2,295 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $46,106.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 96,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,321.29. This represents a 2.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPBD shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Upbound Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Trading Up 5.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Upbound Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Upbound Group's payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upbound Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 913.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Upbound Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Upbound Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels. It offers furniture comprising mattresses, tires, consumer electronics, appliances, tools, handbags, computers, smartphones, and accessories.

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