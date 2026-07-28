Upstart (UPST) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Upstart to post earnings of $0.1931 per share and revenue of $352.2910 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $308.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 4.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upstart alerts: Sign Up

Upstart Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. The company's stock had a trading volume of 981,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,292. The business's 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. Upstart has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul Gu acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,000. This trade represents a 250.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $28,236.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,083,472.26. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,346 shares of company stock valued at $991,672. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Upstart by 749.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 132.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 29.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Upstart from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price objective on Upstart in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Upstart from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Upstart

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non‐traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real‐time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart's core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Upstart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Upstart wasn't on the list.

While Upstart currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here