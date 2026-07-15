Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Ur Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities set a $2.35 price target on Ur Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ur Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

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Read Our Latest Report on URG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ur Energy by 382.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,294 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur Energy in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company's stock.

Ur Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $532.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60. Ur Energy has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Ur Energy had a negative return on equity of 98.81% and a negative net margin of 298.18%.The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ur Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ur Energy

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.‐based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company's core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company's flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

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