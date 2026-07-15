Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ur Energy in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $2.30 price objective on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Ur Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $2.35 price target on shares of Ur Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ur Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $2.45.

Get Ur Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on URG

Ur Energy Stock Up 4.7%

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.91. Ur Energy has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Ur Energy had a negative net margin of 298.18% and a negative return on equity of 98.81%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ur Energy will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ur Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,104 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 195,273 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,144 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ur Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ur Energy by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,248 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 294,839 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ur Energy by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,428 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 167,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company's stock.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.‐based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company's core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company's flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ur Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ur Energy wasn't on the list.

While Ur Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here