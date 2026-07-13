Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Down 3% - Here's What Happened

Ur Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28. 7,215,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 14,384,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upgraded Ur Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities set a $2.35 target price on Ur Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ur Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Ur Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of Ur Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $2.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ur Energy

Ur Energy Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $508.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Ur Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG - Get Free Report) TSE: URE last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.86 million. Ur Energy had a negative net margin of 298.18% and a negative return on equity of 98.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ur Energy Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ur Energy by 382.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,294 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 103,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ur Energy during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur Energy in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company's stock.

Ur Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc is a U.S.‐based uranium mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of uranium to serve the global nuclear power industry. The company's core expertise centers on in situ recovery (ISR) mining techniques, which involve the extraction of uranium from sandstone formations using a low-environmental-impact process that recovers uranium in solution. Through this approach, Ur-Energy strives to maintain efficient production while minimizing surface disturbance, water usage and waste generation.

The company's flagship asset is the Lost Creek Project in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin, which commenced commercial production in 2013.

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