Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Ur-Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ur‑Energy shares crossed above its 50‑day moving average, trading as high as C$2.38 and last at C$2.32 on volume of 481,561 shares, a move that coincided with a roughly 4.5% gain.
  • Analyst sentiment is bullish: Canaccord Genuity upgraded URE to a "Strong Buy" and four analysts now rate the stock as Strong Buy, giving it an average "Strong Buy" consensus.
  • Fundamentals remain mixed: the company reported C($0.05) EPS with negative net margin and ROE, yet shows strong liquidity (current ratio 5.44, quick ratio 4.64) and a market cap of C$921.8M while operating the Lost Creek uranium facility and developing Shirley Basin.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ur-Energy.

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE - Get Free Report) NYSE: URG shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.38. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 481,561 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Ur-Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URE

Ur-Energy Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE - Get Free Report) NYSE: URG last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 275.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of C$13.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 3 million pounds of U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ur-Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Ur-Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ur-Energy wasn't on the list.

While Ur-Energy currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines