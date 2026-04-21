Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE - Get Free Report) NYSE: URG shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.12 and traded as high as C$2.38. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$2.32, with a volume of 481,561 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Ur-Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URE

Ur-Energy Stock Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE - Get Free Report) NYSE: URG last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 275.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of C$13.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 EPS for the current year.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 3 million pounds of U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States.

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