Uranium Royalty FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Uranium Royalty in a report released on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

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Uranium Royalty Stock Up 0.2%

TSE:URC opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$730.93 million, a P/E ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.48.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of C$16.63 million for the quarter.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

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