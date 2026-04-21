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Uranium Royalty FY2026 EPS Forecast Boosted by HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Uranium Royalty logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised FY2026 EPS estimates for Uranium Royalty to $0.04 per share from $0.02, per analyst H. Ihle (report released April 17).
  • Uranium Royalty reported last-quarter EPS of C$0.02 on revenue of C$16.63 million, with a net margin of 8.03% and return on equity of 1.35%.
  • The stock traded around C$4.99 with a market cap of C$730.93 million, a 52‑week range of C$2.28–C$7.50 and a P/E of 124.75; the company invests in royalties, streams, debt/equity and physical uranium to gain uranium price exposure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Uranium Royalty in a report released on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 0.2%

TSE:URC opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.28 and a 52 week high of C$7.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$730.93 million, a P/E ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.48.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company had revenue of C$16.63 million for the quarter.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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