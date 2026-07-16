Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UROY. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uranium Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Royalty has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Uranium Royalty Price Performance

UROY opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $404.60 million, a P/E ratio of 138.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,001,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 828.7% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 4,447,408 shares of the company's stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,521 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 248,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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