Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

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Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UE stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Urban Edge Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 534.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 163,421 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $694,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 242,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

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