Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 37522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Urban Edge Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Urban Edge Properties's payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,394,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,984,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $88,395,000 after acquiring an additional 82,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,284,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,054 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $51,085,000 after acquiring an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,205 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,248,000 after acquiring an additional 104,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Urban Edge Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Urban Edge Properties wasn't on the list.

While Urban Edge Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here