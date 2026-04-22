Urban Edge Properties (UE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.1130 per share and revenue of $98.8070 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $119.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Urban Edge Properties's payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UE. Weiss Ratings upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UE

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2,108.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

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