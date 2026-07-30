Urban Edge Properties (UE) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to announce earnings of $0.1068 per share and revenue of $117.8640 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.20%.The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $24.11. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Urban Edge Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CEO Jeffrey S. Olson sold 161,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $3,510,546.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,249.27. This trade represents a 87.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2,108.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth $52,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company's portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

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