Urogen Pharma (URGN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2650) per share and revenue of $63.5460 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. On average, analysts expect Urogen Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Urogen Pharma Price Performance

Urogen Pharma stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urogen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,790,520. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 25,222 shares of company stock valued at $892,661 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 422.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URGN

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

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