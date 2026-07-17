U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.30.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company's stock.

More U.S. Bancorp News

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U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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