U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.36. 2,666,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,090,726. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. The trade was a 40.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $6,425,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here