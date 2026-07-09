U.S. Bancorp (USB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $7.5665 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $63.39. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.31.

Read Our Latest Report on USB

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp with a strong-buy rating and a $72 price target , implying notable upside from current levels.

Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp with a rating and a , implying notable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on USB to $66 from $58, while Wells Fargo also lifted its target to $66 , reinforcing expectations for more share-price appreciation.

UBS raised its price target on USB to from $58, while Wells Fargo also lifted its target to , reinforcing expectations for more share-price appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded U.S. Bancorp to Buy , adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.

Jefferies upgraded U.S. Bancorp to , adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bank launched Enhanced Payments , a bundled solution for small businesses designed to move money faster and more affordably, which could support fee growth and deepen client relationships. Article: U.S. Bank Launches Enhanced Payments to Help Small Businesses Move Money Quickly and More Affordably

U.S. Bank launched , a bundled solution for small businesses designed to move money faster and more affordably, which could support fee growth and deepen client relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles compared USB with BNY as a value stock, which highlights investor interest in valuation but does not on its own signal a major fundamental change.

Several articles compared USB with BNY as a value stock, which highlights investor interest in valuation but does not on its own signal a major fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage on the Wix-Elavon partnership is supportive of U.S. Bank’s payments business, but the direct financial impact appears limited for now.

Coverage on the Wix-Elavon partnership is supportive of U.S. Bank’s payments business, but the direct financial impact appears limited for now. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer reportedly lowered its price target on USB, which partially offsets the recent bullish analyst updates.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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