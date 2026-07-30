US Capital Advisors Estimates Energy Transfer Q2 Earnings

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer's current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Energy Transfer alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on ET

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $20.23 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 4.66%.The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.5% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 473,898 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 1,366,371 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 440,228 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 48.9% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,068 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 55.8% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,928 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company's stock.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Energy Transfer's dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer NYSE: ET is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company's operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Energy Transfer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Transfer wasn't on the list.

While Energy Transfer currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here