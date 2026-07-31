US Capital Advisors Forecasts Mplx's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Mplx in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Mplx's current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx's FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mplx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.60.

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Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.15). Mplx had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 36.38%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mplx's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Mplx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Mplx by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Mplx

Here are the key news stories impacting Mplx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reliable income supported by distribution: MPLX reaffirmed a quarterly cash distribution of $1.0765 per common unit, equivalent to approximately $4.31 annually and a stated 7.5% yield. The distribution is payable August 14 to unitholders of record August 7, reinforcing the appeal of MPLX for income-oriented investors. MPLX affirmed Q2 2026 distribution MPLX distribution announcement

MPLX reaffirmed a quarterly cash distribution of $1.0765 per common unit, equivalent to approximately $4.31 annually and a stated 7.5% yield. The distribution is payable August 14 to unitholders of record August 7, reinforcing the appeal of MPLX for income-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: Some forward estimates improved: US Capital Advisors raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026 to $1.04 from $1.03 and for the fourth quarter to $1.08 from $1.04. It also increased its fourth-quarter 2027 estimate to $1.11 from $1.09 and its third-quarter 2027 estimate to $1.12 from $1.10, suggesting modestly better expectations for near-term earnings. MPLX analyst estimate changes

US Capital Advisors raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026 to $1.04 from $1.03 and for the fourth quarter to $1.08 from $1.04. It also increased its fourth-quarter 2027 estimate to $1.11 from $1.09 and its third-quarter 2027 estimate to $1.12 from $1.10, suggesting modestly better expectations for near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter results are the next catalyst: Previews are examining operating metrics beyond headline revenue and EPS estimates. Investors will be focused on whether MPLX’s results validate expectations for stronger growth, cash flow and continued capital returns. MPLX Q2 earnings preview

Previews are examining operating metrics beyond headline revenue and EPS estimates. Investors will be focused on whether MPLX’s results validate expectations for stronger growth, cash flow and continued capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation may limit upside: One analysis highlighted the new distribution and income appeal but indicated MPLX’s valuation is approaching fair value, potentially reducing the impact of further price appreciation without stronger operating results. MPLX income focus and valuation

One analysis highlighted the new distribution and income appeal but indicated MPLX’s valuation is approaching fair value, potentially reducing the impact of further price appreciation without stronger operating results. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe downgraded MPLX: The firm reportedly questioned whether the company is too dependent on management successfully delivering its targets, raising concerns about execution risk. MPLX Wolfe downgrade

The firm reportedly questioned whether the company is too dependent on management successfully delivering its targets, raising concerns about execution risk. Negative Sentiment: One estimate was trimmed: US Capital Advisors lowered its second-quarter 2027 EPS forecast to $1.05 from $1.06, a minor negative that is outweighed by its other upward revisions but signals limited consistency in the earnings outlook. MPLX revised earnings estimates

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP NYSE: MPLX is a midstream master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops energy infrastructure primarily across the United States. The company provides a range of midstream services including the gathering, transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). MPLX also operates processing and fractionation facilities and supplies logistics services that connect producers, refiners and end-use markets.

The partnership's asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, rail and marine facilities, natural gas processing plants and NGL fractionators.

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