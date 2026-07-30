US Capital Advisors Has Optimistic View of EPD Q2 Earnings

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) - Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.93.

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Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $40.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bravera Wealth raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bravera Wealth now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise reported second-quarter earnings of $0.84 per diluted common unit , beating the $0.75 consensus estimate by $0.09. Revenue reached $18.27 billion , well above the $13.69 billion analyst forecast, while net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% year over year to $1.84 billion. Enterprise Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Enterprise reported second-quarter earnings of , beating the $0.75 consensus estimate by $0.09. Revenue reached , well above the $13.69 billion analyst forecast, while net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% year over year to $1.84 billion. Positive Sentiment: Operating performance was also strong: adjusted EBITDA rose 17% to a record $2.8 billion, and operational distributable cash flow reached a record $2.3 billion, providing a robust 1.9 times coverage of declared distributions. Enterprise declared a quarterly distribution of $0.56 per common unit , supporting the stock’s income appeal. Enterprise Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

Operating performance was also strong: adjusted EBITDA rose 17% to a record $2.8 billion, and operational distributable cash flow reached a record $2.3 billion, providing a robust of declared distributions. Enterprise declared a quarterly distribution of , supporting the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Record operating volumes point to healthy demand across Enterprise’s midstream network. Equivalent pipeline volumes increased 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day.

Record operating volumes point to healthy demand across Enterprise’s midstream network. Equivalent pipeline volumes increased 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Positive Sentiment: The partnership outlined additional expansion opportunities, including a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu and two 300-million-cubic-feet-per-day Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Growth capital spending totaled approximately $1.0 billion during the quarter.

The partnership outlined additional expansion opportunities, including a 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator at Mont Belvieu and two 300-million-cubic-feet-per-day Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Growth capital spending totaled approximately $1.0 billion during the quarter. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors reduced its fourth-quarter 2027 EPS forecast to $0.84 from $0.86. However, the firm had previously raised its second-quarter 2026 estimate to $0.75 from $0.71, and the reported results substantially exceeded that forecast.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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