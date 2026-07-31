US Capital Advisors Has Pessimistic View of EPD Q3 Earnings

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EPD. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $39.93.

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Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 11.45%.The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bravera Wealth raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the second quarter. Bravera Wealth now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners's payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Key Headlines Impacting Enterprise Products Partners

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record quarterly results exceeded expectations. EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per diluted common unit, well above the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion versus expectations of approximately $13.69 billion. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% year over year to $1.84 billion. Enterprise Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

EPD reported $0.84 in earnings per diluted common unit, well above the $0.75 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $18.27 billion versus expectations of approximately $13.69 billion. Net income attributable to common unitholders rose 28% year over year to $1.84 billion. Positive Sentiment: Operating momentum was strong. Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $2.8 billion, up 17% year over year, supported by record pipeline and marine terminal volumes. Equivalent pipeline volumes increased 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA reached a record $2.8 billion, up 17% year over year, supported by record pipeline and marine terminal volumes. Equivalent pipeline volumes increased 8% to 14.7 million barrels per day, while marine terminal volumes jumped 33% to 2.8 million barrels per day. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and growth investments support the distribution. Operational distributable cash flow was $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of declared distributions. EPD declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution and announced plans for a new 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator and two Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Enterprise Products Partners Q2 Net Income Climbs

Operational distributable cash flow was $2.31 billion, providing 1.9 times coverage of declared distributions. EPD declared a $0.56-per-unit distribution and announced plans for a new 150,000-barrel-per-day NGL fractionator and two Permian Basin gas-processing plants. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations had already anticipated year-over-year earnings and revenue growth, with forecasts also calling for higher throughput across natural gas, NGL, pipeline and petrochemical operations. The sizable earnings beat was therefore positive, but some of the good news may have been reflected in the stock beforehand. Rising Volume and Earnings Forecasts

Analyst expectations had already anticipated year-over-year earnings and revenue growth, with forecasts also calling for higher throughput across natural gas, NGL, pipeline and petrochemical operations. The sizable earnings beat was therefore positive, but some of the good news may have been reflected in the stock beforehand. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors reduced its forecast for EPD’s fourth-quarter 2027 earnings to $0.84 per unit from $0.86, introducing a modest forward-estimate headwind despite raising its Q2 estimate before the earnings release. Enterprise Products Partners analyst estimates

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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