US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.3333.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Zacks Research raised US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on US Foods from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on US Foods and gave the company a "mixed" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th.

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US Foods Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52. US Foods has a 52-week low of $60.46 and a 52-week high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This trade represents a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 840 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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