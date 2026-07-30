US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on USFD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USFD

US Foods Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:USFD opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. US Foods has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. US Foods's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, analysts predict that US Foods will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2,548.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,392 shares of the company's stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $6,979,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,818,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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