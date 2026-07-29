US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports.

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US Gold Stock Performance

Shares of USAU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 284,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,284. The company has a market cap of $213.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.88. US Gold has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Gold from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of US Gold in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of US Gold in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on US Gold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in US Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of US Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in US Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in US Gold by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in US Gold in the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company's stock.

About US Gold

US Gold Corporation NASDAQ: USAU is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and copper projects in key mining jurisdictions across the United States. The company’s flagship asset is the Copper King project in Park County, Wyoming, where US Gold holds more than 10,000 contiguous acres in the historic Sweetwater Mining District. Copper King is a bulk-tonnage, porphyry-style copper-gold property for which the company has completed multiple drilling campaigns, metallurgical testing and a preliminary economic assessment.

In addition to Copper King, US Gold controls the Keystone project on the northern Black Hills Gold Trend in South Dakota.

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