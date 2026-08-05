U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.36%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.33. 266,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,484. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USPH

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Peter Francis Minan purchased 492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $31,064.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,558.22. This trade represents a 20.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,859 shares of the company's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the company's stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

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