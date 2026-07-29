U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $198.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $200.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts: Sign Up

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $93.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. U.S. Physical Therapy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Peter Francis Minan purchased 492 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $31,064.88. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,558.22. The trade was a 20.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $410,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc NYSE: USPH is a leading owner and operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics across the United States. The company delivers rehabilitative care to patients recovering from orthopedic injuries, neurological disorders and chronic conditions. Its core services include one-on-one physical therapy sessions, aquatic therapy, occupational therapy, massage therapy and sports medicine programs designed to restore mobility and enhance quality of life.

In addition to traditional rehabilitation services, U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Physical Therapy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Physical Therapy wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here