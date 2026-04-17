USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 185.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

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USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.21. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.43 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company's stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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