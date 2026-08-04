USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 807.33% and a net margin of 11.91%.The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.49 million.

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USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. 22,197 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,876. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. USA Compression Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on USA Compression Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,283 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company's stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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