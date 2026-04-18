USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

USAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.67.

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USA Compression Partners Trading Down 0.4%

USAC stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.21.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $252.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 233.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $64,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth $205,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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