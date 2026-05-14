USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Down 2.3% - Here's What Happened

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 18,250,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 18,767,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

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Key Stories Impacting USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USAR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 target price on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.40.

Read Our Latest Report on USAR

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.38.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of USA Rare Earth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Further Reading

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