USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Up 6.1% - Should You Buy?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 10,910,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 16,946,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USAR shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USA Rare Earth from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded USA Rare Earth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Rare Earth currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAR

USA Rare Earth Stock Up 6.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.55.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Rare Earth

In other news, Director Carolyn Trabuco sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $427,688.91. The trade was a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 465.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,726 shares of the company's stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,819 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth $145,000.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Further Reading

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