USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading Down 8.7% - What's Next?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $23.2060. Approximately 2,992,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,553,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

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More USA Rare Earth News

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major strategic move — USA Rare Earth’s reported $2.8 billion push (Serra Verde acquisition + a European processing partnership) signals vertical integration and a near-term non‑China feedstock pathway that could materially improve supply security and future EBITDA. Read More.

Major strategic move — USA Rare Earth’s reported $2.8 billion push (Serra Verde acquisition + a European processing partnership) signals vertical integration and a near-term non‑China feedstock pathway that could materially improve supply security and future EBITDA. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage endorsement — Northland Securities initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $45 price target, implying significant upside versus recent levels and adding institutional visibility. Read More.

Brokerage endorsement — Northland Securities initiated coverage with an “Outperform” rating and a $45 price target, implying significant upside versus recent levels and adding institutional visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bullish research commentary — bullish analyst pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) argue the Serra Verde deal materially de‑risks the business and supports a strong rerating opportunity despite dilution. Read More.

Bullish research commentary — bullish analyst pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) argue the Serra Verde deal materially de‑risks the business and supports a strong rerating opportunity despite dilution. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail/investing press note — The Motley Fool covered the surge and cited ongoing de‑risking of the magnet/rare‑earth business as the reason for investor enthusiasm. Read More.

Retail/investing press note — The Motley Fool covered the surge and cited ongoing de‑risking of the magnet/rare‑earth business as the reason for investor enthusiasm. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage — Wedbush initiated research coverage (increasing sell‑side attention); impact depends on any future published rating or financial model updates. Read More.

Additional coverage — Wedbush initiated research coverage (increasing sell‑side attention); impact depends on any future published rating or financial model updates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options/flow signal — unusually large options activity was flagged, which can amplify intraday moves and indicate speculative positioning rather than a change to fundamentals. Read More.

Options/flow signal — unusually large options activity was flagged, which can amplify intraday moves and indicate speculative positioning rather than a change to fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Nearby exploration/comps — Canamera’s strong REE drill results in Minas Gerais (Brazil) underscore regional resource interest but are not directly tied to USAR’s assets; watch for broader market attention on Brazilian supply. Read More.

Nearby exploration/comps — Canamera’s strong REE drill results in Minas Gerais (Brazil) underscore regional resource interest but are not directly tied to USAR’s assets; watch for broader market attention on Brazilian supply. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation, losses and funding risk concerns — analyst comparisons (Zacks) highlight ongoing operating losses, high project costs and the potential for dilution/funding risk from big deals — factors that can offset enthusiasm and pressure the stock. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 target price on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

View Our Latest Report on USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Rare Earth Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Trabuco bought 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,380. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Blitzer bought 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 847,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,170,400. This trade represents a 13.38% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 46.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the first quarter worth $164,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in USA Rare Earth by 29.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the first quarter worth $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in USA Rare Earth by 150.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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