USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 2479468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDAY shares. New Street Research set a $8.05 price target on USA Today in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings cut USA Today from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded USA Today from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Today in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of USA Today in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USA Today

USA Today Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new position in USA Today in the 4th quarter worth about $74,946,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Today during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Today in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Today in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,972,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in USA Today in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company's stock.

About USA Today

Gannett Co, Inc NYSE: GCI is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

Further Reading

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