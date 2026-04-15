USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 1524029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDAY shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of USA Today from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of USA Today from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USA Today from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of USA Today in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of USA Today in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Today currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USA Today

USA Today Stock Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. USA Today had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of USA Today during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Today during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of USA Today during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Today during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Today during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company's stock.

USA Today Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc NYSE: GCI is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

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