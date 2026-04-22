USA Today (NYSE:TDAY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

USA Today Co. (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 142091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on USA Today from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of USA Today from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of USA Today from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of USA Today in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on USA Today in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDAY

USA Today Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

USA Today (NYSE:TDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. USA Today had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Today

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in USA Today during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,946,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Today during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Today by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,026 shares of the company's stock worth $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 164,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Today by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898,579 shares of the company's stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 3,735,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in USA Today by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 5,867,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company's stock.

About USA Today

Gannett Co, Inc NYSE: GCI is a media and marketing solutions company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. As the largest U.S. newspaper publisher by circulation, Gannett publishes USA Today alongside more than 260 local news brands. The company’s multimedia platforms include daily and weekly newspapers, websites, mobile apps and a network of subscription-based digital products.

In addition to journalism and content production, Gannett offers a suite of digital marketing services designed to help small and medium-sized businesses grow online.

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