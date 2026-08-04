USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.50), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $223.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

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USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of USNA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.89. 102,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,658. The firm has a market cap of $422.53 million, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 5,002 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,288.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 17,660 shares of company stock worth $336,579 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,922 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 382.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,354.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,834 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USANA Health Sciences

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

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