USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.0 million-$910.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $945.1 million.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 0.2%

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 123,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,795. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $422.53 million, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $223.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.96%.USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,360 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $75,137.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 17,660 shares of company stock worth $336,579 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,922 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 382.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,398 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1,354.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company's stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc is a Utah‐based company that develops, manufactures and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products through a network of independent distributors. Founded in 1992 by Dr. Myron Wentz, the company's portfolio includes vitamins, minerals, dietary supplements, weight‐management products and skin‐care formulations. USANA's products are formulated in its own laboratories to meet pharmaceutical‐grade standards, and the company has invested heavily in research and development and quality control to support its offerings.

Operating primarily through a direct selling model, USANA serves markets in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

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