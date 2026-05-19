USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) CEO Sells $44,879.10 in Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 2,485 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $44,879.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,586.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 805 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $14,530.25.

On Thursday, May 14th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 22,883 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $416,470.60.

On Wednesday, May 13th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 19,947 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $360,242.82.

On Monday, May 11th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 5,279 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $96,447.33.

On Thursday, May 7th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,005 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,490.70.

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $306,137.40.

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:USCB traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 12,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company's stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USCB. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on USCB

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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