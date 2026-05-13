USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) CEO Sells $96,447.33 in Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 5,279 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $96,447.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,605.15. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

La Aguilera Luis De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 10,005 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,490.70.

On Tuesday, May 5th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 16,895 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $306,137.40.

On Wednesday, May 6th, La Aguilera Luis De sold 13,100 shares of USCB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $237,896.00.

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USCB Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of USCB stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,899. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $331.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.95 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, analysts expect that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. USCB Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on USCB shares. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USCB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,527,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in USCB Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 71,728 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in USCB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,247,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in USCB Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in USCB Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 691,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company's stock.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial NASDAQ: USCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, serving as the parent company of United Security Bank. Established to support community banking in the Midlands region, the company focuses on relationship-driven financial services tailored to both individuals and businesses. As a regional player, USCB Financial emphasizes personalized service through a network of full-service branch offices.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products and alternative delivery channels.

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