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Usio (USIO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Usio logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Usio is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.01 per share and revenue of approximately $23.67 million.
  • In the prior quarter, Usio reported breakeven EPS, beating estimates by $0.01, while revenue of $25.47 million exceeded expectations; however, the company posted a negative net margin and return on equity.
  • Usio shares recently opened at $1.95, within a 52-week range of $1.03 to $2.62. Analyst sentiment is mixed, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $5.12.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Usio.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $23.6710 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

Usio Stock Performance

Shares of Usio stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Usio in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Usio from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Usio from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Usio to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Usio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Usio by 34.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 246.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,353 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in Usio during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Usio by 103.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,493 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc NASDAQ: USIO is a financial technology company that delivers integrated payment, transaction processing, and money services solutions. The company's platform combines merchant acquiring, multi‐rail payment enablement and business management tools to support merchants, financial institutions and business partners in automating and securing electronic and cash‐based transactions.

Through its subsidiaries, Usio provides a broad range of products and services, including point-of-sale terminals, payment gateway services, automated teller machine (ATM) processing, bill payment, money order issuance, domestic and international money transfer and remittance solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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