Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, October 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts: Sign Up

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 0.6%

UTMD stock opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.35. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $53.66 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.02.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 435.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company's stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc NASDAQ: UTMD, headquartered in Midvale, Utah, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of single‐use medical devices focusing principally on respiratory therapy and patient monitoring applications. Since its founding in the late 1970s, the company has built a reputation for innovation in airway management and non‐invasive monitoring products used in acute and long‐term care settings.

The company's core product portfolio includes tracheostomy tubes and related accessories, endotracheal tube holders, disposable catheters and sensors for measuring end‐tidal carbon dioxide (CO₂).

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Utah Medical Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Utah Medical Products wasn't on the list.

While Utah Medical Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here