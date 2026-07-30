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Utility Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 30th

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Quanta Services, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Pacific Gas & Electric, and MasTec are identified as utility stocks to watch based on their recent trading volume.
  • Quanta Services and MasTec provide infrastructure construction, maintenance, and upgrades across electric power, energy, communications, and renewable-energy markets.
  • Berkshire Hathaway has broad utility exposure through electricity generation and distribution, natural-gas infrastructure, and pipelines, while Ford operates primarily in vehicles and auto finance and PG&E is included without additional company detail.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Quanta Services, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Pacific Gas & Electric, and MasTec are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, natural gas, water, or telecommunications. Investors often view them as relatively stable, income-oriented investments because these companies typically have predictable demand and may pay regular dividends, though they can be sensitive to interest rates and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG)

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCG

MasTec (MTZ)

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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