V2X (NYSE:VVX) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.52 and last traded at $93.58, with a volume of 45343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.24.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVX shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on V2X from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut V2X from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V2X

V2X Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V2X

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in V2X by 46.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V2X by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,867 shares of the company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of V2X by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 49,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in V2X by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company's stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Further Reading

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