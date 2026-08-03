V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion.

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V2X Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVX traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,305. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.22. V2X has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. V2X had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 1.88%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. V2X has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V2X will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on VVX. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of V2X from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered V2X from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V2X

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of V2X by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 480 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in V2X by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in V2X by 336.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,590 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in V2X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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