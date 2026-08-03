V2X (NYSE:VVX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. V2X had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

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V2X Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE VVX traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.05. 1,851,015 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,178. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. V2X has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $93.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut V2X from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial downgraded V2X from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised V2X from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on V2X from $77.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVX

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVX. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in V2X by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of V2X by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,378 shares of the company's stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in V2X by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 144,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in V2X in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

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