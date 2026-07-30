Vaalco Energy (EGY) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Vaalco Energy to post earnings of $0.0650 per share and revenue of $116.25 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Vaalco Energy had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.20 million. On average, analysts expect Vaalco Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vaalco Energy Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of EGY stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Vaalco Energy has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vaalco Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vaalco Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently -18.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EGY shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vaalco Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vaalco Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vaalco Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vaalco Energy presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaalco Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaalco Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaalco Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vaalco Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,666 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaalco Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company's stock.

Vaalco Energy Company Profile

Vaalco Energy, Inc is an independent energy company principally engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vaalco concentrates on offshore assets in West Africa, with a strategic emphasis on maintaining and optimizing cash-flow–generating properties. Founded in the mid-1980s, the company has built its reputation by focusing on high-impact drilling prospects and extending the productive life of its core fields through targeted infill wells and enhanced recovery techniques.

The company's primary producing asset is the Etame Marin block offshore Gabon, where Vaalco holds a majority interest and serves as operator.

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