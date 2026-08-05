Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts' Q2 2028 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTN. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $174.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $151.45.

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Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $149.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.69. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.54 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the second quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 87,702 shares of the company's stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19,217.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,602 shares of the company's stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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