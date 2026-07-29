Valaris (VAL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.2980 per share and revenue of $491.6280 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Valaris had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 45.37%.The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valaris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Valaris Stock Down 4.9%

NYSE VAL opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.93. Valaris has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $114.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $60.31.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,689 shares of the company's stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,662 shares of the company's stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,539 shares of the company's stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company's stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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