Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Trading 0.2% Higher - Here's Why

Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.0350. Approximately 1,095,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,950,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Valens Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valens Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.00.

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Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 0.2%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $220.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor, Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valens Semiconductor

In other news, VP Haine Yael Rozenberg sold 18,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $44,243.45. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 145,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,396.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Amir Boim sold 8,507 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $30,199.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 403,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,086.40. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 141,527 shares of company stock valued at $367,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Value Base Ltd. increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Base Ltd. now owns 21,473,311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 812,482 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,404 shares of the company's stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,194 shares of the company's stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,834 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company's stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Corp. is a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions, specializing in semiconductor chipsets that enable the transmission of uncompressed video, audio and data over common cabling such as twisted-pair and coax. The company's flagship technology, HDBaseT, supports the simultaneous delivery of multiple signal types—including HDMI, USB, Ethernet and power—over a single cable. This multi-service approach addresses the growing demands of both consumer electronics and automotive infotainment systems, where bandwidth, reliability and low latency are critical.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Israel, Valens maintains research and development operations across North America, Europe and Asia.

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